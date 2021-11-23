Cohen: I do want to make this promise to you and to all your viewers, I may have been prosecuted and right now I am the only one but I will not be the only one
Question: Who else was involved?
Cohen: …Eric Trump was involved.. Don Jr, Ivanka pic.twitter.com/fNtPSoy4iM
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2021
One thought on “Hope so”
It’s becoming more and more difficult to recognize the hucksters from the true believers.
Traitor Trump is huckster #1.
Traitor Trump believes in only two things—himself and money.
Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and most of the oligarchs are also grifting the rank-and-file suckers on the Right.
Then there are the true believers who want to bring the entire system down and construct an autocracy in its place.
They include Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, General Mike Flynn and his brother Charlie, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan and the rest of the Republican Freedom Caucus, the Proud Boys, Oath Seekers, Tucker Carlson (a huckster as well) and 70% of the Evangelical Christian movement.
When a sitting President supports a coup then we’ve entered into some serious shit territory.
This crime must be dealt with by ferreting out all of the seditionists and traitors and bringing them to justice.