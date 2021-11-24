Wives belong to their husbands, as property, and they must "submit" themselves to their husbands, even if that means being raped by them. https://t.co/E5dleOQQBZ
— K. C. Boyd (@KCBoyd3) November 23, 2021
One thought on “Christians worship patriarchy”
Once long ago there was a balance of power between the masculine and the feminine.
At some point society was reorganized and became strictly paternal.
Akhenatan, the Heretic Pharaoh, and Nefertiti attempted to reinstate the masculine and feminine balance, but were kicked out of office by the paternal authorities residing in the Priesthood and army who wanted to maintain their power.
Orthodox Christian men have never supported the philosophy of the Sacred Feminine because they didn’t want to share any of their power with women.