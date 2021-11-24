Say it isn’t so!

Since announcing a $100 per container per day “Dwell Fee,” the ports of LA have seen a 33% reduction in aging cargo.
I don’t want to say companies were slow-walking this to raise demand—and prices—but it kinda sounds like they were slow-walking this to raise demand and prices. pic.twitter.com/r6GrFHnPvL
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) November 23, 2021
That’s exactly what they were doing. Just like oil, gouge the American consumer. Time for price controls of a war time economy.
Predatory Capitalism.
Capitalism has failed.