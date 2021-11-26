Top 10 state reports, new cases, 11/24:
1. Michigan +10,020
2. Pennsylvania +7,569
3. New York +7,197
4. Ohio +6,751
5. Illinois +5,058
6. Texas +4,927
7. Wisconsin +4,733
8. Arizona +4,064
9. Indiana +3,983
10. California +3,948https://t.co/dBr3uPg4nS
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) November 25, 2021
2 thoughts on “I think I’m home until the spring”
Something is very weird about what’s happening in Michigan with Covid-19.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been very hawkish in her response to the virus and its variants.
Yet Michigan has suffered from some of the highest case counts and death rates of all the 50 states??
Wait’ll you get a load of the new “variant” from S Africa. Now on all MSM, but get the real lowdown @ Nakedcapitalism.com. May not be a variant at all, but, rather a whole new strain, impervious to current vaccinations and previous SARS COVID 2 infection.
Time to lay in a reserve of TP, etc?
Be well.