Thousands of people have raised more than $1 million online for a Missouri man who served 43 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. https://t.co/1bobICpsct
— CNN (@CNN) November 26, 2021
One thought on “Released without reparations”
Racism is a long-standing human condition.
Every war is rooted in both economics and racism.
Vigilantism of the kind embraced by the 3 racist white men in Gorgia; the Fascist Rittenhouse; the NAZIS in Charlottesville; and governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis in Florida is being rejected by a larger and larger segment of American society.
That’s a positive development.
But it’s tempered by the fact that the Republican Big Lie Party functions solely to create division and tribalism in the US.
Divide and conquer.
Fascist oligarchs (Kochs, et al) fund politicians, propaganda outlets, militant groups, and Fascist autocrats like General Mike Flynn, General Charles Flynn, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Gosar, Boebert, the Proud Boys, QAnon, Steve Bannon, etc. to carry the message.