The thing is, Nancy Mace was a fairly progressive Republican. But then it all changed:
“This Nancy Mace, did you see what she did? She goes on Fox News and says oh natural immunity and then she goes on CNN and says she all for vaccines…” pic.twitter.com/GJbD8ErhmV
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2021
One thought on “She’s the new GOP nutjob”
We talked about this long time ago: Stepford Clones. Don’t know what it is, maybe it’s in the water, but I have seen people I have personally known go to DC and come back not the same person that went to DC. I’m going with the lizard people cooking up Stepford Clones (of dinner?) ’till something better comes along.