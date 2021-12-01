Jesus saves December 1, 2021November 30, 2021 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin pic.twitter.com/WP7p4xnqtt — jeanne fisher17 (@jeannefisher17) November 30, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Jesus saves”
Holy Christ!
The Senate needs to pass a voting rights bill pronto.
While the Democrats in the Senate fiddle the states controlled by Republicans who think like McEnany are restricting the people’s right to vote using partisan gerrymandering and “Jim Crow-style” obstacles.
If passing a meaningful voting rights bill requires that the Senate’s “Jim Crow” filibuster rule be suspended or eliminated that should happen because it’s the right thing to do for the country.
Hopefully, Joe Biden, 48 Democrats, 2 Independents and Kamala Harris all come to that conclusion very soon.