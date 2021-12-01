This is the big one

Before, the Federalist Society whores couldn’t dream of touching this. But here’s their big chance:
Kav and Barrett, meanwhile, made noises about Chevron, but mostly seemed interested in finding an alternative path to say "we, the Supreme Court, can interpret this statute how we want, and don't have to overrule Chevron to do so." 2/2
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 30, 2021
The Roberts Court could wipe out the entire basis for the post-New Deal federal government by:
❌ Ending Chevron deference
❌ Curbing Congressional “delegation”
❌ Gutting the Commerce Clause
Imagine #SCOTUS striking down Biden vaccine mandates because OSHA is unconstitutional.
— Jon Perr (@Perrspectives) November 30, 2021
Evergreen reminder that in the original Chevron deference case, SCOTUS upheld a deregulatory-minded environmental rollback from EPA issued by Justice Gorsuch's mom https://t.co/8BryS1JMRl
— Amit Narang (@tryptique) November 30, 2021