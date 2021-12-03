'We need to be ready' — Biden unveils COVID-19 plan as Omicron arrives ahead of winter https://t.co/NVh2kcrQcc
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 3, 2021
One thought on “Are you boostered?”
Dr. Ali Mokdad with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington works on global Covid modeling said the other day about Florida’s low infection rate, “What we are looking at in Florida is not a success story.
It’s a failure. We saw a lot of mortality. The fact that it hit Florida earlier and is now counting down is because it ran out of people to infect.”
Traitor Trump-DeSantis told us that we could reach “herd immunity” and they proved it in Florida.
But the number of unnecessary deaths it took to get there made the price far too high.