Just awful: Steve Bannon is now ripping into David Perdue, who is *Trump's* candidate for Georgia governor, as too much of a squish to wage the war on democracy Bannon wants. This shows that the right is headed toward full-blown insurgency. My new piece:https://t.co/c8ZcQzdfOp

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 7, 2021