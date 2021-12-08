According to conservatives, it is discriminatory for institutional investors to divest from fossil energy companies and pressure corporations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.https://t.co/aDpdYQurAH
— The New Republic (@newrepublic) December 7, 2021
One thought on “Republicans are evil”
Of course it is. Wise investment is discriminatory. It’s your money, put it where you want it. If you invest it in a house that’s a discriminatory act; buy a car or a flying motorcycle, that’s discriminatory spending.
Is Big Brother telling us where to invest now?