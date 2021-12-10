Another evangelical hypocrite found guilty

0 shares Share

He was the front man for the Family Research Council, their liaison with young evangelicals and also a confessed child molester. But Republican Jesus saves!

@FRCdc I saw your boy Josh Duggar had a verdict today. How's child pornography line uo with your values, since you were so excited to pimp him around to all the Sedition Caucus members previously? pic.twitter.com/AE6MUJlVcl — bgare (@bgare5) December 9, 2021