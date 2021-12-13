Climate change disaster

0 shares Share

Massive tornado outbreaks in December? Seems odd.

At least 50 people are likely dead after a tornado hit southwestern Kentucky late Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. A multitude of tornadoes spawned in the overnight hours Friday as a line of powerful storms ripped through the central US https://t.co/fgZmgtwa1d — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 11, 2021

Rand Paul has voted against disaster relief every time since 2011. — citizen (@citizenfreebird) December 11, 2021

As Rand Paul begs President Biden for emergency relief for his state this morning, let's recall some of the emergency relief he's voted against:

—Hurricane Sandy (2012)

—Hurricane Harvey (2017)

—Hurricane Maria (2017)

—omnibus bill for multiple natural disasters (2019) — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) December 11, 2021

BREAKING: Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie is calling for emergency aid for his district following the tornadoes in Kentucky despite the fact that he’s voted against emergency aid for everyone else his entire time in Congress. — Travis Allen  (@TravisAllen02) December 11, 2021

Amazon knew we were facing life threatening storms last night. We ALL knew. They made the choice to send workers into a giant unsecured warehouse and now workers are dead. Amazon murdered people last night. https://t.co/VTya9p5rrZ — 🌽🌽 Erica, The White Trash Socialist 🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) December 11, 2021