Today @RisaBrooks12 & I ring the alarm bells in a special @washingtonpost section on "the coup next time"

We argue democracy is most likely to break down via incremental steps to undermine elections, rather than a violent insurrection or couphttps://t.co/LJXK7KlspW 1/4

— Erica De Bruin (@esdebruin) December 12, 2021