In a big warning sign, Manchin said BBB shouldn’t rely on temporary spending that could become permanent. “I don’t think that’s a fair evaluation of saying we are going to spend X amount of dollars but then we are going to have to depend on coming back and finding more money" pic.twitter.com/kxfZfL5N6H
One thought on “F*ck this guy”
Do you suppose that Manchin will get all jacked up about the fact that the $750 billion ($7.5 trillion over 10 years) military spending bill will create a huge deficit and increase the national debt because it ain’t fully paid for?
What a f****** hypocrite.