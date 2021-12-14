F*ck this guy

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “F*ck this guy

  1. Do you suppose that Manchin will get all jacked up about the fact that the $750 billion ($7.5 trillion over 10 years) military spending bill will create a huge deficit and increase the national debt because it ain’t fully paid for?

    What a f****** hypocrite.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *