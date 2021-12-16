A Pennsylvania 13-year-old who was angry with his sibling for jumping on a bed took his father's gun and pointed it at the 5-year-old to scare him – and then unintentionally shot him. The child is being charged as an adult; no charges for the father yet. https://t.co/edSoQYGFbV

