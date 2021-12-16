A Pennsylvania 13-year-old who was angry with his sibling for jumping on a bed took his father's gun and pointed it at the 5-year-old to scare him – and then unintentionally shot him. The child is being charged as an adult; no charges for the father yet. https://t.co/edSoQYGFbV
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 15, 2021
One thought on “‘A well-regulated militia’”
Speaking of militarism and militants, the warmongers, Republican and Democratic, want Biden to go to war with Russia, China and Iran ASAP.
Short of going to war the warmongers are demanding that Biden send troops to Ukraine and Poland.
Put crippling and inhumane economic sanctions on Iran, Russia, China, Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela.
Cut off all aid to the Palestinian’s, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other so-called “Muslim terrorist groups.”
Every warmonger is clearly crazy, but this isn’t about that.
It’s about passing a massive deficit busting $750 billion military spending bill which the warmongers badly want.
Joe Manchin is a hypocrite.