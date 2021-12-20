This morning, longtime Republican operative Roger Stone suggested that Steve Bannon was behind the call to "breach" the Capitol on January 6th. https://t.co/oFtHaKu1yD
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 19, 2021
This morning, longtime Republican operative Roger Stone suggested that Steve Bannon was behind the call to "breach" the Capitol on January 6th. https://t.co/oFtHaKu1yD
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 19, 2021
One thought on “A good dog protects his master”
If Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, is a paranoid schizophrenic, and he’s been certified as such, then each and every MAGA Trumpite is an undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenic as well.
Kaczynski is being treated for his illness, but Stone and the rest of the Trumpite cult members are not and that makes them dangerous.
Traitor Trump, the Republican Freedom Caucus members, and the Republican Party faithful should all seek help from a mental health professional immediately.