One thought on "Here's a Christmas-y thought

  1. Every candidate that traitor Trump has thrown his support behind for the 2022 election is a wannabe robber baron.
    Unfortunately for most of them they don’t own coal mines or real estate empires, so they’ll never reach the heights of Manchin or traitor Trump.

    In general, the Republican Party corrupts everything it comes into contact with.

    “Coffee shop at nonprofit hospital pours cash into political coffers” Kirby Wilson

    https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida-politics/2021/12/14/tampa-general-hospital-cant-give-to-florida-politicans-its-coffee-shops-can/

    “Operatives pitched secretive plans for FPL” Jason Garcia and Annie Martin

    http://www.orlandosential.com/politics/os-ne-florida-power-and-light-matrix-dark-money-20211217-v64274eytjeb5hnstdognvqds4-story.html

