Here's a Christmas-y thought December 20, 2021December 19, 2021 ~ susie

Worth reading:https://t.co/hYGRcIRa2n — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) December 17, 2021
One thought on “Here’s a Christmas-y thought”
Every candidate that traitor Trump has thrown his support behind for the 2022 election is a wannabe robber baron.
Unfortunately for most of them they don’t own coal mines or real estate empires, so they’ll never reach the heights of Manchin or traitor Trump.
In general, the Republican Party corrupts everything it comes into contact with.
“Coffee shop at nonprofit hospital pours cash into political coffers” Kirby Wilson
https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida-politics/2021/12/14/tampa-general-hospital-cant-give-to-florida-politicans-its-coffee-shops-can/
“Operatives pitched secretive plans for FPL” Jason Garcia and Annie Martin
http://www.orlandosential.com/politics/os-ne-florida-power-and-light-matrix-dark-money-20211217-v64274eytjeb5hnstdognvqds4-story.html