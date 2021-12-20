Build Back Better is apparently dead in its current form. Manchin may still vote in favor of the filibuster carveout for the voting bill — but man, what a bitter pill to swallow. How awful that we still need this phony pompous prick, who will single-handedly destroy Biden’s first term:
"This is a no on this legislation" — On Fox News Sunday, Manchin announces he won't vote for the Build Back Better bill. Game over. pic.twitter.com/p0rCu4kl7M
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2021
White House response:
While not spelling it out explicitly, the White House is stating pretty clearly that Manchin has not been dealing in good faith with them and repeatedly mislead the President or went back on his promises. https://t.co/jqDSY1M06W
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 19, 2021
Senator @RonWyden is already out with a new framework for BBB:
* expanded child tax credit
* enhanced ACA subsidies
* prescription drugs
* climate pic.twitter.com/XP9xl0J1xB
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 19, 2021
Joe Manchin is a 21st Century robber baron.
Manchin would have been a “no” vote on both FDR’s Social Security Bill and his Minimum Wage Bill because the legislation would “dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face.”
“I very much appreciate Manchin’s opposition,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican from South Carolina.
Wanna bet both of these corrupt men vote for the wasteful and bloated $750 billion military spending bill which will add billions to the deficit and the debt?