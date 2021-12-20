0 shares Share

Build Back Better is apparently dead in its current form. Manchin may still vote in favor of the filibuster carveout for the voting bill — but man, what a bitter pill to swallow. How awful that we still need this phony pompous prick, who will single-handedly destroy Biden’s first term:

"This is a no on this legislation" — On Fox News Sunday, Manchin announces he won't vote for the Build Back Better bill. Game over. pic.twitter.com/p0rCu4kl7M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2021

White House response:

While not spelling it out explicitly, the White House is stating pretty clearly that Manchin has not been dealing in good faith with them and repeatedly mislead the President or went back on his promises. https://t.co/jqDSY1M06W — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 19, 2021