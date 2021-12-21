Fox Corporation, the owner of Fox News, told employees in New York City they will have to show proof that they had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine by Dec. 27, removing a weekly testing option. The policy was in keeping with the city's vaccine rule. https://t.co/d8hlmlOJR3
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 21, 2021
One thought on “Wonder if Tucker will finally admit he’s vaxxed”
The guy in the crosshair’s today is FOX’s very own Jesse Watters who said yesterday that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be “assassinated with a head shot.”
FOX, Newsmax and OAN are not a public service with any redeeming value whatsoever.
In fact, FOX, Newsmax and OAN are a public disservice and should be investigated by Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.
Merrick Garland is still the Attorney General, right?
If so, Mark Meadows should be charged just like Steve Bannon was.