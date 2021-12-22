"Overwhelmingly, people who have received the child tax credit payments have used it for food, rent, and utilities and to pay off debt" https://t.co/FgPnSRNsIX pic.twitter.com/9jBkzCMOLV
— Silvia Killingsworth (@silviakillings) December 20, 2021
One thought on “Drugs and hunting”
Manchin’s family-owned business Enersystems sells waste coal from abandoned mines to heavily polluting power plants for Big Profits.
In the beginning there was $555 billion in BBB to help fund the country’s transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
‘The Hypocrite” Manchin managed to kill the enforcement mechanism in BBB by eliminating the stiff penalties that would have been imposed on electric companies that persisted in burning very dirty waste coal. Like the shit “the Hypocrite” sells.
Joe “the Hypocrite” Manchin and his robber baron buddies also don’t like the tax incentives in BBB meant to ease the transition into clean energy, so they’re working very hard to kill those as well.
“The Hypocrite” and his Enersystems Company are bottom feeders.
They live off the Capitalist systems excrement.