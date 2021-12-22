It’s getting ugly in rural America and the exurbs. And you know the media will pretend it isn’t happening until something genuinely tragic occurs.https://t.co/nIHVRPALqW
— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) December 21, 2021
One thought on “Intimidation”
Republican propagandists and their right-wing minions are focused only on “Socialist-Democrat” inspired urban crime and violence.
What right-wing, Fascist, militants are up to in the suburbs is acceptable to them and so they simply ignore that crime, violence and intimidation.