  1. Flipping these two Senate seats is quite doable if the Democrats spend some money and craft a smart Progressive message.

    22 House Democrats, or 10% of the Democratic caucus, won’t be running for reelection in 2022.
    Most of them are Blue Dogs and pro-Zionist extremists. (Good riddance.)

    On Monday Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL), Albio Sevis (NJ) and Alan Lowenthal (CA) announced that they wouldn’t be seeking reelection in 2022.

    With a little cash and a smart Progressive message, the Democrats should be able to hold all 22 of these seats.

