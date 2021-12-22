50 Democrats in the Senate is not enough. We must flip Florida and Ohio blue in 2022! You can help ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/rQFADLG6W6
— Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) December 22, 2021
One thought on “Future senators”
Flipping these two Senate seats is quite doable if the Democrats spend some money and craft a smart Progressive message.
22 House Democrats, or 10% of the Democratic caucus, won’t be running for reelection in 2022.
Most of them are Blue Dogs and pro-Zionist extremists. (Good riddance.)
On Monday Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL), Albio Sevis (NJ) and Alan Lowenthal (CA) announced that they wouldn’t be seeking reelection in 2022.
With a little cash and a smart Progressive message, the Democrats should be able to hold all 22 of these seats.