New: Mitch McConnell is urging the Supreme Court to nullify the *entire* Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act (better known as McCain-Feingold) in an amicus brief.

"The Court should strike the entire statute"

McConnell's counsel? Ex-WH counsel Don McGahn https://t.co/X4uCNUQt0i

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) December 22, 2021