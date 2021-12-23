Look at all these Black Republicans who incriminated themselves while trying to bully a Black election worker into lying to help trump. https://t.co/tsBlcc9LeR
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) December 22, 2021
One thought on “Bullies”
What do the following people have in common: Rep. Jim Jordan (OH), Scott Perry (PA), Mark Meadows (NC), Andy Biggs (AZ), Paul Gosar (AZ), Boebert (CO), Taylor Greene (GA), Gaetz (FL), Gohmert (TX), Chip Roy (TX), etc.?
They are all criminal seditionists and members of the Republican Freedom Caucus.
None of them are fit to hold public office, but they are all fit to serve a prison sentence.