One thought on “Bullies

  1. What do the following people have in common: Rep. Jim Jordan (OH), Scott Perry (PA), Mark Meadows (NC), Andy Biggs (AZ), Paul Gosar (AZ), Boebert (CO), Taylor Greene (GA), Gaetz (FL), Gohmert (TX), Chip Roy (TX), etc.?

    They are all criminal seditionists and members of the Republican Freedom Caucus.
    None of them are fit to hold public office, but they are all fit to serve a prison sentence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *