"This is my body, I have to defend it!"
Reminder: Being vaccinated and boosted is your best line of defense against severe illness from COVID-19.
— Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) December 21, 2021
One thought on “We should have done this sooner”
It’s a Christmas ‘miracle’ that in the middle of the Omicron spike Pfizer is authorized by the FDA to sell a pill to the public that will treat and minimized the effects of Covid??
You need a prescription from your doc to obtain the medication, but at least it now makes some sense to get tested.
Travelling during a pandemic, “You pays your money and you takes your chances.”
So, wear a mask.