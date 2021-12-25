Unfolding the universe

0 shares Share

This is so exciting. Merry, merry Christmas! The universe is full of wonderful things!

Thirty years in the making to replace the Hubble, this telescope will see the beginnings of the universe billions of years ago. James Webb Space Telescope lifts off on historic mission. #Science #Space #WebbTelescope https://t.co/dZA8eTWXAD — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) December 25, 2021

Here it is: humanity’s final look at @NASAWebb as it heads into deep space to answer our biggest questions. Alone in the vastness of space, Webb will soon begin an approximately two-week process to deploy its antennas, mirrors, and sunshield. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/DErMXJhNQd — NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021