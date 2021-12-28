Remember: There’s no such thing as ‘mild’ covid

0 shares Share

I hear a lot of people saying they might as well get omicron, since it’s everywhere. That kind of attitude is why we’re probably headed to another lockdown.

There’s no such thing as a “mild” case; anyone can get long covid.

Let me remind you I’m on Year Two of long covid. I still have extreme fatigue, memory problems, nerve pain, overreactive histamine reactions (it’s like anaphylactic shock but no one thing is causing it, it’s an accumulation), blood pressure spikes, swollen tongue (which actually hurts), and post-exercise fatigue.

I’m taking two to four naps a day; I suddenly get overwhelmed and that’s that. I’d love to go back to work full-time but I can’t stay awake that long.

I do finally have my sense of taste and smell back. It took a long time.

So be careful. Use a KN95 mask and be faithful about using it. If you must go out to eat, stick to dining tents with good ventilation. If you think you have a mild cold or it’s “just allergies,” you should assume you have it. Stay away from anyone at high risk.

In other words, don’t act like a Republican!