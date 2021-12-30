Ghislaine Maxwell guilty

BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls in a trial that was seen by some as a chance to hold both her and the late financier accountable. https://t.co/KDvwmL2K1X
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted. Long overdue justice for victims. Don’t forget how Alex Acosta gave Epstein a virtual free pass over a decade ago.
Also: this shouldn’t be over yet. Prosecutors need to hold other powerful players to account. This wasn’t a two-person operation.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 29, 2021