Ha, ha December 30, 2021December 29, 2021 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Damned if he does and damned if he don’t. https://t.co/x4NT0x0YxN — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 30, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Ha, ha”
As we learned yesterday (SG) Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon had lined up 100+ Representatives and Senators to vote to reject the results of the 2020 election and throw it into the House for resolution.
We know that 30+ members of the House Republican Freedom Caucus were among those 100+ traitors.
As were Senators Ted Cruz (TX), Josh Hawley (MO), Lindsey Graham (SC), Ron Johnson (WI), Rick Scott (FL), Dan Sullivan (AK) and others.
We need to know the names of every one of the 100+ traitorous congresspeople who planned and participated in traitor Trumps attempted coup on January 6.