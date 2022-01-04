Mark of the beast

A Cobb County GOP committee is holding a Jan. 6 program and candlelight vigil for the “J6 patriots” in the violent mob that overran the Capitol. The Cobb GOP was once the heart of the mainstream GOP in Georgia, but Trump’s rise has pulled the local party to the far right. #gapol pic.twitter.com/Wq35ZVRFhB
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 2, 2022
Anarchist and criminal Steve Bannon’s protege Matt Braynard is the organizer-in-chief of all of these one-year anniversary vigils around the country honoring the “J6 Patriots.”
On the 1st anniversary of Hitler’s attempted Beer Hall coup, the NAZIS honored the “blood martyrs” killed during Hitler’s attempted coup.
With few exceptions the Republicans are un-American and traitors.