JUST IN: Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoenas issued by the New York State attorney general’s office as it conducts a civil investigation into the way the family real estate business valued its holdings. https://t.co/Qg21eGkQYA
— ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2022
One thought on “Getting closer”
Another pretty blonde was convicted yesterday of fraud and may spend the next 20 years in prison.
Elizebeth Holmes (Theranos) was a liar and a fraud and so are Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump.
Perhaps they can all visit one another in prison?