.@froomkin's powerful lede of must read piece:

"Holding the powerful accountable is the noblest and most essential goal of the journalistic profession. But 2021 may go down in history as the year that our major newsrooms — shamefully — gave up on it."https://t.co/6QtP6ETR2m

— Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) January 4, 2022