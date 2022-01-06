Garland speaks

"…whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead."

The most significant line in Merrick Garland’s speech today: “The Justice Dept remains committed to holding all Jan 6th perpetrators AT ANY LEVEL accountable under the law”

His direct reference to Watergate and domestic terrorism indicates that Trump should be shitting bricks

— Lindy Li (@lindyli) January 5, 2022