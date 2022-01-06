(cont.)
"…whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead."
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 5, 2022
The most significant line in Merrick Garland’s speech today: “The Justice Dept remains committed to holding all Jan 6th perpetrators AT ANY LEVEL accountable under the law”
His direct reference to Watergate and domestic terrorism indicates that Trump should be shitting bricks
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) January 5, 2022
This is your reminder that Merrick Garland’s investigation of Timothy McVeigh, Terry Nichols and the Unabomber had zero leaks before indictments,100% convictions and no turnovers on appeal. Sometimes you have to have a little faith in the process. Happy Wednesday.
— 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) January 5, 2022
One thought on “Garland speaks”
AG Garland has done a credible job in identifying and bringing to justice the foot soldiers (700+ so far) involved in the attempted coup on January 6.
But with the exception of Fascist anarchist Steve Bannon, Garland hasn’t laid a glove on the attempted coups’ capos and bosses.
Garland says that he will follow the evidence up the ladder if that’s where it leads.
The evidence released so far by the House Committee investigating the attempted coup clearly shows that traitor Trump and his minions including Meadows, the Republican Freedom Caucus, several Republican senators, Bannon, Stone, some in the Justice Department and in the military, and dozens of state legislators and governors were involved in planning, organizing, funding and participating in the attempted coup on January 6.
Surly the Justice Department has the wherewithal to charge and then prosecute these Republican seditionists and traitors.