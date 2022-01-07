Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…

Got back to Savannah on Thursday. On the way back while in Florida I got a call telling me my garage is on fire. My garage is a separate building in my backyard that is my studio. Returned home a few hours later to see my studio and everything in it was burnt/totaled.
After losing every art supply and everything(paintings and many other things)else I had in there,
I started from scratch the next day and bought some supplies and painted this. It felt good to create this painting after being so devastated.
