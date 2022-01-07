I tried to imagine how the both-sides media would cover a successful Trump coup in 2024:https://t.co/aQUm6ctDni pic.twitter.com/BaYPjsxyLe
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 6, 2022
One thought on “Your cowardly media”
The corporate for-profit media is tongue-tied because they don’t know whether to s*** or go blind.
They fear a completed investigation.
The not-for profit media is doing the best it can to expose the “bad guys,” but they have small budgets.
The Fascist propaganda media, FOX, OAN and Newsmax, are simply lying about the attempted coup on January 6 and are trying to rehabilitate all of its leaders before the s*** hits the fan.
Traitor Trump and his cadre of coup plotters all belong in prison and as convicted felons their right to vote should be revoked.