Rep. Kinzinger, a Jan. 6 cmte. member: "At the best case scenario for the former president, he was extremely incompetent. At the worst case scenario, he was part of this whole process. And that's what the January 6 committee wants to get to the bottom of." https://t.co/7YGDcL1Qca pic.twitter.com/q82EEAqG11

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 7, 2022