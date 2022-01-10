Maybe this is the thing that will finally make us revamp our medical system. We can start with allowing more students to attend medical school and pay for it, get rid of the ridiculous restrictions that make it so hard for those with medical licenses to practice here, and do the same for nurses.
“ The rest of the country seems hell-bent on returning to normal, but their choices mean that health-care workers cannot.”https://t.co/nQxRVnIAUN
One thought on “Hospitals crushed”
Build Back Better and Medicare For All.
If the Democrats can pass the Build Back Better Bill by late Spring, they should be able to expand their margins in the House and Senate in November.
Why don’t Republicans ever talk about the Productivity Rate?
Total output of workers divided by the hours worked = productivity output, which is generally expressed in a dollar amount. It’s pure profit.