CNN's @JakeTapper on GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's false Jan. 6 claims: "Now, what's odd is that Cruz is voicing opposition to the activity of Jan. 6, because they were in part inspired by his actions, by his role… objecting to the counting of electoral votes for Joe Biden." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/sMJUeqwh01
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 9, 2022
One thought on “Ted has such a bad memory”
Cruz and Hawley both played a criminal role in the attempted coup on January 6.
Speaking of Republicans who hope to be their party’s presidential nominee in 2024, none of them support voting rights legislation.
Traitor Trump, DeSantis, Abbott, Cotton, Christie, Haley, etc. do not support voting rights.
How can you be a viable and legitimate political party in American today and oppose the people’s right to vote?
Change the Senate’s filibuster rule and pass a voting rights bill.