Ted has such a bad memory

Published by susie

  1. Cruz and Hawley both played a criminal role in the attempted coup on January 6.

    Speaking of Republicans who hope to be their party’s presidential nominee in 2024, none of them support voting rights legislation.

    Traitor Trump, DeSantis, Abbott, Cotton, Christie, Haley, etc. do not support voting rights.

    How can you be a viable and legitimate political party in American today and oppose the people’s right to vote?

    Change the Senate’s filibuster rule and pass a voting rights bill.

