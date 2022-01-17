Exclusive: Governor Youngkin on Arlington school system saying it will require masks, despite Youngkin’s order stating that schools can’t do that. He threatened to use state resources to force schools to comply – but we still don’t know what that means exactly. @WTOP https://t.co/5Lijz9kbgd pic.twitter.com/SnC4dcCIar
— Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) January 16, 2022
Remember when media people said Youngkin won by **not** being a Trumper, even as he vowed to ban Toni Morrison books to appease white parents and telegraphed that he planned to govern like DeSantis on the virus? Welp, COVID’s gonna have a field day in Virginia. Hide your books! https://t.co/MEz0Kiixqq
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 16, 2022
One thought on “Remember that ‘centrist’ the media sold us?”
Governor Youngkin is a racist, Fascist, asshole just like every other Republican.
“Restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory in public education.”
So sayeth Lord Youngkin.
What is a “divisive concept” governor?
Socialism? Or maybe progressivism? How about secularism?
Perhaps the white supremacist that traitor Trump appointed to the Holocaust Monitoring Committee Darren Beattie can tell you Glenn?