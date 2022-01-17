Remember that ‘centrist’ the media sold us?

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Remember that ‘centrist’ the media sold us?

  1. Governor Youngkin is a racist, Fascist, asshole just like every other Republican.

    “Restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory in public education.”
    So sayeth Lord Youngkin.

    What is a “divisive concept” governor?
    Socialism? Or maybe progressivism? How about secularism?

    Perhaps the white supremacist that traitor Trump appointed to the Holocaust Monitoring Committee Darren Beattie can tell you Glenn?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *