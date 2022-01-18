Running government like a business

~ susie

Every new Republican politician thinks this is a great idea. It never works, and they never learn. Because the primary work of government is, first of all, compliance. They have a lot of regulations and laws to comply with, and you can’t just ignore them — at least, not until you buy enough seats on the Supreme Court.

