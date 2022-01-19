“White Americans must recognize that justice for black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society…The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and racism…”Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the 1619 Project, is also one of the most interesting people on Twitter. Here’s what happened to her when she was invited to speak on Martin Luther King day:
So, I scrapped my original speech and spent the entire first half of it reading excerpts from a bunch of Dr. King's speeches, but without telling anyone that I was doing so, leading the audience to think King's words were mine. And, whew, chile, it was AMAZING.
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 17, 2022
Wherever you see Black in caps, it's bc I subbed out Negro to not give it away."For more than 200 years Africa was raped and plundered, a native kingdom disorganized, the people and rulers demoralized and throughout slavery the BLACK slaves were treated in a very inhuman form…"
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 17, 2022
Read the whole thing. Hats off to you, professor!
One thought on “Gotta love it”
King often spoke about economic injustice.
Today it’s the same old song for the Republican “Big Lie” Party.
“A rising tide lifts all boats,” (JFK) is the current, past and future mantra of all Republicans.
They claim that if we give most of the money to rich oligarchs and plutocrats (the top 10%) they will make it “rain down” on all of us.
In reply, the bottom 50% says “Don’t keep pissing on me and calling it rain.”
“Trickle-down economics” was at its zenith with the election of “Laffer Curve” Reagan, who destroyed the PATCO union in August 1981 to show us a glimpse of the what the Republicans had in store going forward.
Here we are 40 years later, and our wealth has trickled up to the rich as the American middle-class all but disappeared from a lack of rain.
Republicans have brought us to rack and ruin.