Gotta love it

“White Americans must recognize that justice for black people cannot be achieved without radical changes in the structure of our society…The evils of capitalism are as real as the evils of militarism and racism…”Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the 1619 Project, is also one of the most interesting people on Twitter. Here’s what happened to her when she was invited to speak on Martin Luther King day:

So, I scrapped my original speech and spent the entire first half of it reading excerpts from a bunch of Dr. King's speeches, but without telling anyone that I was doing so, leading the audience to think King's words were mine. And, whew, chile, it was AMAZING. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 17, 2022

Wherever you see Black in caps, it's bc I subbed out Negro to not give it away."For more than 200 years Africa was raped and plundered, a native kingdom disorganized, the people and rulers demoralized and throughout slavery the BLACK slaves were treated in a very inhuman form…" — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 17, 2022

Read the whole thing. Hats off to you, professor!