The media wants criticism and conflict. They have manufactured the bulk of what he’s accused of, and then they get to write “people say”:
These jobs numbers are astonishing. Haven't seen them anywhere. Is there a bigger, more underreported story in America right now than this? @monthly https://t.co/JsFFoi8G8x
— Paul Glastris (@glastris) January 19, 2022
One thought on “The invisible story”
The economy is in fairly good shape and the Republicans know it.
Because the Republicans have no plan for America, and no party platform, they’ll be running against all of “Biden’s failed policies.”
To wit: inflation, massive “relief” spending, supply chain issues, the Afghanistan withdrawal, the southern border, and our mortal enemies Russia and China.
The Republicans don’t have a plan, but they do have a slogan, “Help Get America Back on the ‘Right’ Track.”
By that they mean slashing taxes on the rich, deregulating big business, putting US troops on the southern border, and dramatically increasing military spending.
As Moscow Mitch keeps saying “We will reverse all of Biden’s bad, Socialist policies.”
In other words, traitor Trump 2.0.