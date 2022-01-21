This is such perfect press pablum because BOTH SIDES. But the truth is McConnell has proven he’ll go around Senate rules if it benefits him. The reason he didn’t do some of what Trump asked was because he knew it would crush GOP Senators politically. https://t.co/IPUyLSsIB0
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) January 20, 2022
One thought on “Mitch the bitch”
All Republicans are inherently racist.
Moscow Mitch underlined that truism yesterday when he said about voter suppression, “The concern is misplaced, because if you look at statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”
To that the No. 2 Republican, Senator John Thune (SD) said, “I am not a racist.”
Sorry, but if you’re a Republican John, then you’re a racist.
Also, yesterday Rep. Lauren Boebert (GA) asked a group of Jewish visitors to the Capitol if they were doing “reconnaissance” as she closely looked them up and down.
A racist and an anti-Semite.