Newt didn’t crack the US Code in search of a crime here because there isn’t one. What he’s threatening is a country whose legal system is a joke, a banana republic where political opponents are jailed by the party in power. It’s something all good Americans will resist. https://t.co/cDXMF0o1I0
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 23, 2022
Here’s a MAGA candidate pledging to follow through on Newt Gingrich’s threat to jail lawmakers for probing the 1/6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/zUTgUuEe5x
— Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) January 24, 2022
One thought on “Newt is still a f*cking assh*le”
“Let’s go Brandon” Straka (“F*** you Biden”) pled guilty yesterday to his role in the attempted coup on January 6 and was sentenced to 3 years’ probation, with the first 90 days in home confinement, and fined $5000.
Newt Gingrich, talk about a guy with cognitive disfunction.