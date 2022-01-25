One thought on “How Fox TV disinformation works

  1. In a two-day old poll 48% of Americas do not want the US to go to war with Russia over the corrupt and failed state of Ukraine.
    27% want to nuke Russia.
    24% don’t know what they want the US to do.

    73% of American’s said that defending Ukraine by going to war with Russia was far less important than solving America’s domestic and economic issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *