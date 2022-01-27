Clown for hire

I listened to part of the hearing, and this guy is a real political clown:
Democratic state senators questioning Florida’s surgeon general about his views on the pandemic walked out of a confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Committee members were questioning Dr. Joseph Ladapo about his skepticism concerning vaccines and masks. https://t.co/FzmcXU7JgL
— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 26, 2022
At his confirmation hearing today, Desantis’ Surgeon General nominee Joseph Ladapo is asked a simple question: Are the covid vaccines safe and effective? He refuses to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/8MSmzPui3q
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 26, 2022
Florida Democrats ask Dr Ladapo several times during today’s confirmation hearing, why the state had suddenly stopped reporting timely covid19 statistics on the official website. Dr. Ladapo refused to answer. https://t.co/EB2voTsP5q
— Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) January 26, 2022
Joe Manchin says that Bernie Sanders is a “Socialist who’s out of touch with the American people.”
61% of the American people want a $15 an hour minimum wage.
57% of the American people want Medicare For All. 71% want a single-payer system.
60% of the American people want a voting rights bill passed.
The Florida Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and the Florida Retail Federation among others like Big Sugar, support Florida SB 1124 and HB 943 which would ban local Florida communities from increasing local minimum wages above the rate set by the State of Florida. Which is currently $10.
Florida Republicans and the big businesses and corporations that they represent claim that local mandates (on all issues that aren’t pro-business) “stifles competition, undermines market forces and increases costs.”
Isn’t that pretty much what Joe Manchin said would happen if Biden’s Build Back Better bill became law?
Maybe Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema might find it more comfortable being the Republican senators from the Fascist State of Florida?