Clown for hire

I listened to part of the hearing, and this guy is a real political clown:

Democratic state senators questioning Florida’s surgeon general about his views on the pandemic walked out of a confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Committee members were questioning Dr. Joseph Ladapo about his skepticism concerning vaccines and masks. https://t.co/FzmcXU7JgL — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 26, 2022

At his confirmation hearing today, Desantis’ Surgeon General nominee Joseph Ladapo is asked a simple question: Are the covid vaccines safe and effective? He refuses to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/8MSmzPui3q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 26, 2022