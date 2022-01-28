Corporate media outlets hate the topic of racial justice. Right-wing media outlets hate racial justice. https://t.co/mIGISfrNPU
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) January 27, 2022
Unless they’ve been carefully vetted by right-wing billionaires and approved by the Federalist Society, amiright?
One thought on “We can’t pick people by their special interest group”
Was there conservative, right-wing, Republican outrage when 3, count ’em 3, anti-abortion Supreme Court Justices were put on the court by Trump?
Crickets.