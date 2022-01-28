We can’t pick people by their special interest group

~ susie

Unless they’ve been carefully vetted by right-wing billionaires and approved by the Federalist Society, amiright?

Published by susie

One thought on “We can’t pick people by their special interest group

  1. Was there conservative, right-wing, Republican outrage when 3, count ’em 3, anti-abortion Supreme Court Justices were put on the court by Trump?
    Crickets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.