Florida Nazis on display

Remember when we weren’t allowed to call Republicans Nazis when they acted like Nazis? Good times! If only more people had listened to us…
Right now: shocking display of Nazi flags and demonstrators on multiple overpasses between downtown Orlando and Disney on I-4. pic.twitter.com/6am1Q8ncxS
— Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) January 30, 2022
Better footage of the Florida nazi's this afternoon. DeSantis has made Florida an open and accepting place for white nationalists like this. pic.twitter.com/F1g5iwdGs6
— 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) January 30, 2022
“Let’s go Brandon” written on sign next to Nazi symbols & flag. pic.twitter.com/eIyjd0sS1j
— Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) January 30, 2022
America has now let Nazis in the daylight without kicking the shit out of them.
Because of these assholes:
-11 mil died in the holocausts
-85 mil died in WW2.
This shouldn’t be freedom of speech.
When we say never again, we should mean never again.pic.twitter.com/8isefoX7My
— David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) January 31, 2022