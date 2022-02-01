Florida Nazis on display

Remember when we weren’t allowed to call Republicans Nazis when they acted like Nazis? Good times! If only more people had listened to us…

Right now: shocking display of Nazi flags and demonstrators on multiple overpasses between downtown Orlando and Disney on I-4. pic.twitter.com/6am1Q8ncxS

Better footage of the Florida nazi's this afternoon. DeSantis has made Florida an open and accepting place for white nationalists like this. pic.twitter.com/F1g5iwdGs6

“Let’s go Brandon” written on sign next to Nazi symbols & flag. pic.twitter.com/eIyjd0sS1j

America has now let Nazis in the daylight without kicking the shit out of them.

Because of these assholes:

-11 mil died in the holocausts

-85 mil died in WW2.

This shouldn’t be freedom of speech.

When we say never again, we should mean never again.pic.twitter.com/8isefoX7My

