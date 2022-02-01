She wasn’t thinking. She’s white! February 1, 2022January 31, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin What was she thinking?? https://t.co/A06Hegcsqu — Brad Takei (@BradTakei) January 31, 2022 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “She wasn’t thinking. She’s white!”
Racism is alive and well in Michigan and Florida and Virginia and Texas and lots of other Republican dominated states.
Elected Republicans are afraid to bad mouth traitor Trump for fear of being primaried by him.
The facts are that Trump can’t primary every Republican because he simply doesn’t have the money even with all of the millions that Fascist oligarch Stephen Sachwarzman’s is donating; and any candidate running for office must file within a date certain.
Traitor Trump is almost out of gas and so are his Nazis and racists.